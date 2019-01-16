We've mostly broken out of the ice across Mid-Michigan, but that won't exactly leave us with a warm feeling.
Overnight
Well-earned tranquil weather will continue overnight as high pressure filters in from the northern Plains. The partly cloudy skies are great to see, but the lack of insulation from clouds will allow our temperatures to take a dive. Lows will range from the single-digits to low teens for most of us, but winds will be virtually nonexistent. Just plain cold, however you slice it.
Keep an eye out for any leftover icy spots that may not have melted on Wednesday!
Thursday
Clouds will move back into the forecast and we should stay dry for the morning commute. By lunchtime a few snow showers will be possible. High temperatures Thursday will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.