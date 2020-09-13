Sun was out on Monday, but it was filtered quite a bit by smoky skies. Still, quiet weather is expected to continue!
Tonight
Hazy skies will continue tonight as smoke from the western wildfires continues to stream in across the Great Lakes (and most of the continental U.S. for that matter). Outside of that, skies will be free of any appreciable cloud cover, and conditions will take a chillier turn.
Lows will settle in the low to mid 40s for most of us, with a light SSE wind at 4-8 mph.
Tuesday
With high pressure still at the helm, we can expect another round of quiet weather on Tuesday! While we will see plentiful sunshine again, skies are likely to be just as hazy as they were on Monday. With no major change in the position of the jet stream, smoke from the western United States will continue to spread east.
Temperatures will come in right where they should be for mid-September, climbing to the low 70s. On top of that, we'll see an increase in the winds out of the SSW at 10-20 mph. That will set us up for a more summerlike Wednesday, for those of you that are not quite ready to let Summer go.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
