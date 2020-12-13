Good Sunday morning! We hope you had a great start to the weekend despite the weather and hope Sunday is just as nice.
Our Saturday storm system certainly packed a punch in areas that received snow (numerous spots above 6") and brought soggy conditions elsewhere with plenty of rain totals over 1".
Thankfully as we close out the weekend, we'll get a bit of a breather so if you need to get some errands done today, you'll be in better shape.
Today & Tonight
If you're headed out and about through the morning, be sure to be mindful of slippery road conditions as temperatures are mostly below freezing, allowing any moisture leftover last night to refreeze. Back roads and side streets will likely have some trouble spots in the north after yesterday's snow.
While the rain and snow are long gone, clouds will hang tough through your Sunday. This will limit our daily warm up into the afternoon and highs should be stuck in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills may differ slightly, but we expect winds to remain a bit lighter today coming out of the west around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather continues this evening but a cold front dropping in from the northwest could lead to a few scattered snow showers overnight into Monday morning. Those snow showers aren't expected to be terribly significant with accumulation, but could slick roads up once again. The best chance for snow showers would be in our western and northwestern zones closer to Lake Michigan.
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s for Monday morning's commute.
Snowfall & Rainfall Reports
Here are some of the highest rainfall and snowfall reports we've seen thus far. Keep in mind, if you don't see your town, we likely haven't received a report yet. Feel free to post it to our Facebook page!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.