Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After some snow to end last week and a few rounds in spots this weekend, we'll finally see our weather take a quiet turn for most of Monday. Snow will quickly return for some tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
With mostly cloudy skies hanging tough through the day, don't expect much of a warm up, with middle 30s to perhaps 40 degrees later this afternoon. Thankfully, winds should be light keeping our wind chill in check.
Expect a dry evening commute as well, with minimal problems.
Snow quickly returns tonight for some areas, mainly from around the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas to the south and east. This snow is expected to move in late tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
With temperatures falling into the middle 20s overnight, some slick areas can't be ruled out in places that see snow tonight. Amounts should be light, with most areas under 1.00". If anyone sees around an inch, it's likely going to be areas toward the south and east like Lapeer and Sanilac counties.
Our general snowfall outlook is pictured below.
It's going to be a cloudy start to the week, but find out when the sunshine returns in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
