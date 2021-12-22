Good Wednesday evening Mid-Michigan! After quiet, just chilly day, we're in for snowfall on Thursday. This snow will be pretty run-of-the-mill for us here in Mid-Michigan, with the bigger story being the small warm-up after the snow.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will rule tonight, however we could see a few breaks in those clouds near midnight. Past midnight, we'll see clouds thickening up all ahead of the warm front bringing Thursday's snow. We stay dry tonight, though. Lows will be cold, settling into the lower 20s with a few readings in the upper teens also possible. It will feel like the teens all night when a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph is factored in.
Thursday
Dry weather is expected to start the day Thursday, but our next round of snow is expected during the afternoon and evening. The earliest onset of snowfall could occur during the late-morning in our southwest counties, namely Gratiot and Shiawassee. This round of snow is not expected to be heavy, but could bring enough snow to give some areas a fresh coating of accumulation.
The best chance for an inch or two, for now, is looking like our northern Thumb communities and areas north of the Tri-Cities. Those totals are expected to remain around 1" or less in areas farther to the south as you get closer to I-69. There is a chance we could see some locally higher totals if some healthier snow bands develop. We should get a few more clues on whether this occurs as we get closer to the event.
It's worth noting that the placement of exact snow accumulation numbers is also a bit more inconsistent in our data than our previous round of snow last night, so don't be surprised if there are some forecast adjustments tomorrow morning. Gut feeling is the northern half will still stand the best chance, but want to at least mention the possibility.
Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.