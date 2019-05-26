Good Sunday morning! After a messy start to the weekend, things have quieted down significantly since yesterday morning.
Thankfully, we're in for another mostly dry day today, which should help things continue to dry out in the areas we need it most. Flood Warnings remain in effect, but we should make progress on those over the next 24 hours.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River and Cass River near Frankenmuth until further notice.
Current forecasts suggest the Cass River should crest later today and fall below flood stage tonight. The Saginaw River is expected to crest tomorrow morning and fall below flood stage early Tuesday.
Today & Tonight
While we're starting dry this morning, we're getting some spillover clouds from thunderstorm activity to our south. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies at times today, especially this morning.
Outside of the clouds, we're quiet and comfortable. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s as we begin today, with dew points well within a tolerable range.
High temperatures this afternoon should settle in the lower to mid 70s inland, with 60s near the lakeshore and parts of the Thumb with winds taking a northeasterly turn today.
Most areas should stay dry this afternoon, but a disturbance passing by just to our south may get just close enough for us to develop a few showers or storms along I-69 this afternoon.
This isn't a slam dunk by any stretch, but if you're out and about in our southern counties this afternoon, keep an eye on the radar every once in awhile.
High pressure will continue to build in later today, which should act to clear our skies into the evening and overnight hours. Once it does, we'll remain mostly clear overnight, with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s.
Memorial Day
We still expect Memorial Day itself to be largely dry, with rain expected to hold off until the evening hours. We should start with some sunshine after clear skies overnight, but clouds will gradually increase through the day.
High temperatures will remain cooler in the 60s to around 70 for Memorial Day afternoon.
Rain starts to approach from the west as we get closer to the dinnertime hours. Here are a few images below to help you plan. With the later arrival. that's great news for any travels back home tomorrow.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.