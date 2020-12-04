After a slippery start on Friday, we managed to sneak in a little late-day sun. Is there more in store for the weekend?
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight behind Friday's passing cold front. That will be it for most of us, with the exception of folks in the Thumb. Light northerly winds may prove enough to spark off a few stray snow showers off of Lake Huron. No accumulation is expected, but these may result in some slick spots on the roads into Saturday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 20s.
Saturday
Sunshine won't take up sole ownership of our Saturday skies, but most of us will see more of it than we did on Friday. The chance will still exist for an isolated snow shower across the Thumb, but no major issues are expected. Highs will remain seasonably chilly in the mid 30s, with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
Partly cloudy and cold on Saturday night. Lows in the mid 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
