Good Friday morning! It's been a crazy week of weather, but we hope it's been an enjoyable one. We send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Things are pretty quiet this morning as we get ready to close out the week. We're still dealing with cold wind chills, but thankfully we're on the tail end of those, with warmer weather ahead for the weekend.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Advisory: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until 9 AM this morning.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Wind chills are still cold with readings below zero as we start our Friday, but not quite as bad as the last few days. Our early morning values range from about 0 to -25 for the morning drive.
Those wind chills should jump into positive territory for most later this afternoon, accompanied by highs in the teens later today.
We should manage to stay dry as we close out the week, with a decent amount of sunshine again today. As a disturbance passes by just to our south, we may have some clouds to start the day in spots, but the sun will return.
Quiet conditions roll on through your Friday evening plans and temperatures should be fairly steady, even rising toward the overnight period in the teens.
We'll continue to rise toward tomorrow morning, reaching the 20s by daybreak on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
