Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend despite the rain and snow accumulated over the past few days.
Our Saturday storm system certainly packed a punch in areas that received snow (numerous spots above 6") and brought soggy conditions elsewhere with plenty of rain totals over 1".
As we end out the weekend, conditions are expected to stay quiet. A few small chances for some snow showers will present themselves for this upcoming week. No major systems expected like the one on Saturday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Recapping Rainfall & Snowfall Reports
Here are some of the highest rainfall and snowfall reports we've seen thus far. Keep in mind, if you don't see your town, we likely haven't received a report yet. Feel free to post it to our Facebook page!
Tonight
Dry weather continues this evening with mostly cloudy skies. Anything you need to get done before the weekend is over should have no problems weather wise.
We're watching a cold front that is expected to drop in from the northwest overnight into Monday morning. This could lead to a few scattered lake-effect snow showers overnight into Monday morning. Folks farther north and west will have the best chance to experience any of this activity.
Lows tonight are expected to dip into the 20s for Monday morning's commute.
Again, any untreated surfaces along with any snow showers tonight into early Monday morning will make for slick conditions as temperatures fall below freezing. Be smart, and stay safe!
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue for a good majority of your Monday.
Chances for lake effect snow showers will continue throughout the day. With that said, any development won't be an all day thing. Some breaks in the clouds look to allow in a few rays of sun from time to time.
This will all be due to west, northwest winds. A bit breezy around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph at times.
Highs on Monday will stay on the cold side; only managing the low to mid 30s.
Similar conditions carry into the evening and overnight hours. More clouds and a few flurries or snow showers can't be ruled out.
Lows Monday night will be some of the coldest air so far this season; down into the teens for most. Wind chills may even approach the single digits for some into Tuesday morning.
Temperature continue to stay slightly below average for the next several days. Here's at look at your temperature trend for this week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
