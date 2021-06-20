Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! Happy Fathers' Day to all of the dads out there, we hope you enjoy your day! This forecast is quite dynamic, with quiet conditions during the daytime until we come into the evening and overnight hours. Let's go ahead and break it all down in the forecast!
Fathers' Day/First Day of Summer Today
An abundance of sunshine this morning will help warm us up to the low 80s this afternoon! Clouds will be filtering in through the afternoon hours ahead of an incoming storm system, but any Fathers' Day plans this morning and afternoon look good.
As this storm system moves closer, more clouds will continue to build. Around dinnertime (5-6PM) is when we'll want to really start paying attention to the skies. The best timing for showers and storms to pick up is around 7-8PM this evening.
These storms could be strong and possible severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1/5; isolated chance) for the Tri-Cities and north, a Slight Risk (2/5; scattered chance) for the Tri-Cities and south, including the Thumb, and an Enhanced Risk (3/5; chance of numerous severe storms) for the southern half of Shiawassee County, and southwestern corner of Genesee County. All hazard types are possible with the storms expected tonight, with even the chance of an isolated tornado to be non-zero; but, the main focus is on strong wind gusts and hail.
This system will also bring some much-needed rain to our area, with 0.50" and greater expected for the Tri-Cities and south, while 0.25" to 0.50" is expected for counties north of the Tri-Cities and US-10.
Be sure to stay weather-aware and check in on our interactive radar right here. Any active weather alerts can be found here. With any forecast, stay tuned for updates on-air, online, and on your smartphone.
On a lighter note, we officially say hello to astronomical summer at 11:31 PM. Remember that Meteorological summer started back on June 1st. Here's a quick overview of the differences.
Tonight
We settle into the mid to upper 60s tonight, but the main focus is still on the storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take us through most of the overnight, before conditions largely dry out for your morning commute. A few pop-up showers and storms will still linger, but will be more of the hit-or-miss variety.
Monday
After this system passes through, a rush of seasonably cooler air will move in. Highs will only manage the low 70s Monday, then upper 60s Tuesday. Your Monday afternoon is also mostly dry after a stormy overnight, but the chance for a pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out through dinnertime.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
