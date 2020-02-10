Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is a smooth one.
After the snow on Sunday, we're getting a chance to breathe and dig out.
However, we're tracking the next chance for some snow as well as arctic air by late-week.
We break down the forecast below!
Sunday Snowfall Totals
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall totals Feb. 9-10
Tonight
Clouds have been stubborn for earlier today. We look to continue with more clouds going throughout the rest of this evening into the overnight hours.
Overnight lows should settle into the upper teens and low 20s.
Winds will be generally light out of the west southwesterly around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
More clouds will be expected throughout our skies throughout a majority of the day. A few peaks of sun will be the best we look to do.
Temperatures will be similar to where we landed on Monday.
Highs will reach back into the low and mid 30s.
Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west around 10-15 mph. Gusts could peak near 20 mph at times.
Mid-Late Week
More clouds are expected for Wednesday. Highs still holding in the mid 30s.
Late Wednesday into Thuesday brings the next chance of some accumulating snow along with a blast of arctic air into Friday.
We have another article talking more about this system here.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
