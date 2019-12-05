Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful second half.
A few snow showers passed through overnight, but it looks like things are starting to dry out once again as we hit the morning commute and Thursday overall doesn't look all that bad. Some areas may even see a bit of sun this morning.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are running in the upper 20s to middle 30s as you get ready to take the morning drive, with wind chills mostly in the teens and 20s. While we are drying out, keep in mind there could be some snow-covered roads in areas that saw snow overnight.
Behind our departing system, it appears we may have a chance for some breaks in the clouds this morning which will give way to a bit of sunshine. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that will last long as clouds fill back in this afternoon.
High temperatures will likely top out in the lower to middle 30s later today with a light westerly wind around 5-10 miles per hour becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
We should stay dry through the daylight hours, but snow will return late this evening into the overnight as a clipper system gets set to pass through. Some areas could be waiting until the overnight for snow, so if you have plans this evening, just check our Interactive Radar before heading out.
Snowfall totals will be pretty light for most, with perhaps an inch or two in areas of the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay. Areas around the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and I-69 look to fall 1" or less.
Overnight lows will settle into the 20s to around 30, so some slick areas will be possible for the Friday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
