While our Friday is expected to be a quiet day overall, the weather appears to be getting more active into the weekend once again. Snow returns to the forecast late tonight and will become heavy at times into Saturday morning.
With that in mind, we have new Winter Weather Advisories in place for the storm system ahead of us.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area from tonight through early Sunday morning.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Outside of a few lingering flurries or light snow showers, we are in good shape for the Friday morning commute in most areas. There may still be slick roads in areas that saw lake-effect snowfall yesterday, which is especially true in the Thumb. A few extra minutes may be needed in this area.
Temperatures are definitely feeling more like January this morning with plenty of teens and 20s out the door. Winds are much lighter than yesterday, but where they are blowing, there may be some spots that fall into the single digits and low teens.
After any lingering snow diminishes, we should see dry weather prevail for the rest of the daylight period and much of the evening. Skies may see a little sunshine break out as clouds diminish this morning, before we begin clouding up again into the afternoon.
Highs today will be in the lower to upper 20s with a light southeasterly wind bringing just a minor wind chill.
We won't need to start watching for snow until late this evening around 10-11 PM and there will be plenty of areas around Mid-Michigan that don't see any snow until after midnight.
We'll bottom out in the low to middle 20s around midnight before seeing temperatures rise slightly into Saturday morning.
Saturday
Once snow arrives it will continue through much of Saturday morning. Snowfall rates may become heavy at times, with potential for greater than 1" per hour.
There's no doubt this will lead to slick road conditions and lower visibility, especially at the peak of the event as winds pick up. Those winds out of the southeast around 10-20 miles per hour (gusts 25 mph), combined with the heavy, wet snow on powerlines, could lead to some power outages.
The heaviest snow will likely fall between 4 AM - 11 AM and begin slowing down as we get closer to lunchtime. It's during this time warmer air will start moving into the region which may allow for a period of rain/drizzle or a rain/snow mix, with that mostly likely from the Tri-Cities and Thumb to the south.
That warmer air should bring high temperatures on Saturday into the lower to middle 30s north and middle to upper 30s south. Some of the snow that falls will also melt and compact, so what's left by the end of the day, may not look like the amount that has fallen.
This period of rain/mix is not expected to last long before cold air moves back in and changes the remaining precipitation on the backside of the system back to snow. The second round of snow is not expected to be as heavy as the first.
Snowfall accumulation expectations really haven't changed much with 4-8" of snow over most of the area. We have refined the snowfall map a bit to include a slightly lower zone (3-7") for the Thumb, Tri-Cities, and I-69 as there are signs totals may come in just a touch lighter there.
As we head into the late evening and overnight, we'll gradually transition to lake-effect snow which will stay in the forecast through the day Sunday. Winds will also turn more northwesterly with time on Saturday night.
Temperatures will fall below freezing into the teens and 20s for lows Saturday night so any residual moisture on area roads will have no trouble refreezing. If you need to shovel, it's best to do it as soon as possible before that wet, slushy snow refreezes on Saturday night.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
