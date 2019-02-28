The work week is set to end on a pleasant note, but snow's already preparing for its next visit.
Overnight
A deck of Cirrus clouds will begin to gradually thin out overnight as another pocket of high pressure settles in toward the Great Lakes. Those clouds will offer some more insulation than we had on Wednesday night, but it will still be quite cold. Lows by morning will settle into the single-digits and low teens.
Friday
Another sunny start to the day on Friday, followed by yet another round of increasing clouds in the afternoon. These clouds will be in advance of a new disturbance charging in across the northern Plains, but we won't see any significant issues until late Friday evening. Highs will even inch a little closer to average, reaching the low 30s on the first day of Meteorological Spring!
There won't be any Spring to be had on Friday night, however. Light snow will spread in across the region after midnight, continuing intermittently into Saturday morning. Most areas will pick up little more than a dusting from this round of snow, but folks north of the Bay will come in closer to 1"-2" by the time snow ends around midday Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
