Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
After staying quiet most of Thursday, a few snow showers moved in yesterday evening, bringing enough snow to dust some area roads. Be mindful of that as you make your commute today, but overall, our Friday should be pretty smooth.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures early this morning are running around 10-20° warmer than yesterday morning, with plenty of 20s as we start the day. Wind chills in our coldest spots are in the teens.
Beyond a little lake-effect activity near the Lake Huron shoreline in spots this morning, we should stay dry today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a trend toward mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening.
Highs should stabilize around the middle to upper 20s today. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 miles per hour.
Your Friday evening plans should remain dry, with snow holding off until at least the overnight period. Snow will begin approaching from the west as the early morning hours of Saturday pass.
Lows settle into the teens and single digits tonight.
Saturday
Snow will be around from Saturday morning into the afternoon, before gradually ending toward the evening hours as the area of low pressure pulls away.
Snow chances will be highest from around the Mt. Pleasant, Tri-Cities and Thumb region to the south, with the least amount of snow expected the farther north you travel.
Accumulations will be highest along I-69 with 1-3" expected there, with an outside shot at 4". Those totals get progressively lighter to the north around the Tri-Cities with generally around 1-2" expected. Totals north of the Tri-Cities are expected to be 1" or less.
With some assistance from the Saginaw Bay, there could be some locally higher amounts around the Bay & Midland county region.
If traveling south toward I-94 or south of the state line this weekend, some extra travel time may be necessary as the worst of the storm will be in that area.
Bottom line, this will certainly be a manageable snow by Michigan standards. As always, common sense applies when out on the roads tomorrow.
Outside of the snow, expect highs in the teens and low 20s tomorrow with a breezy northeasterly wind keeping wind chills in the single digits to below 0.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
