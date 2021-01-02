Good Saturday evening/night! We made it to another weekend and we hope it's a great one for the first weekend of 2021.
Any some wintry precipitation last night, conditions have been improving throughout your Saturday. Still watch out for some slick spots on anything untreated.
We'll keep an eye on another weak system looking to move in from the south into Sunday. While some light snow will be expected, not everyone will see it.
Here's your latest forecast!
Tonight
Dry weather should hold through the evening and early overnight.
Going into the early morning hours, it's possible that areas south and east of the Tri-Cities in the viewing area may see some light snow return.
Overnight lows will settle in the teens and 20s, with a light easterly wind.
The chance for some patchy fog to develop into Sunday morning will be on the table.
Sunday
Snow will be possible in southeastern areas along I-69 and into the Thumb, perhaps even going as far north to clip the Tri-Cities, through early afternoon Sunday. Folks north of the Bay shouldn't see much from this system.
However, this round of snow is not expected to add up to much, with any accumulations likely checking in at 1" or less.
Mostly cloudy skies will hang tough again on Sunday, with any rays of sun unlikely through the day.
High temperatures on Sunday will also land in the lower and middle 30s.
Any snow showers from the morning will wrap by the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will land drop back into the 20s going into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
