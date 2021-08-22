Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend is winding down nicely as you prepare to start the new workweek. Nearly all of us have stayed dry today, with only a few isolated showers firing up along the I-69 corridor. We stay dry into the overnight though with more heat on the way the next couple of days.
Tonight
Any activity still around the area this evening will fizzle out past sunset, leaving dry and partly cloudy skies with a light and variable wind through the remainder of the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay decently mild for folks around the Tri-Cities and south with lower 60s, but folks up north will drop into the 50s. Patchy fog will also be possible as you head out the door Monday morning. The clearest and coolest locations tonight have the best chance for patchy fog development.
Monday
As high pressure fills in over the Great Lakes tomorrow, skies will stay mostly sunny! Past a few passing clouds, it will be bright and decently hot once again. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s, with folks farther inland being the warmest. On a good note though, humidity levels will be lower tomorrow thanks to a drop in dew point temperatures! A west southwest wind will persist from 5 to 10 mph.
Returning Heat
Temperatures will stay well above average (~10 degrees above) through Wednesday of this week. This is all as a larger area of high pressure settles in over the Ohio River Valley. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of the heat dome, but will still see temperatures in the upper 80s, and possibly even touching 90 specifically on Tuesday. No matter how you slice it, temperatures will be hot!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
