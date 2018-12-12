Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, you're finally to the halfway point.
Things have been pretty calm in the weather department to start this week, but we'll be a bit unsettled for the second half. Our next round of wintry weather arrives later on this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
Everything is quiet this morning, however, with just cloud cover moving into the region. Temperatures have cooled off a bit, with middle and upper 20s for most out the door.
We do have a bit of fog & mist in some areas and with temperatures below freezing, just be mindful of any slick spots here and there. We don't expect this to be a widespread concern, however.
Later on this afternoon around the afternoon bus stops, we'll start to see snow move back into the picture. It's possible we see some mixing with rain/drizzle at the onset of the event in places. As the event goes on, we expect a gradual change to mostly snow.
Highs this afternoon are expected to range from the low to middle 30s, which should keep roads generally wet through most of this event.
Accumulations aren't expected to amount to much, with 1" or less expected. There could be a few spots that go over 1", with the best chances in our northern counties.
Some lingering drizzle may continue for the first few hours overnight, but things should gradually dry out toward Thursday morning.
With lows falling into the 20s overnight, we'll need to keep an eye on road conditions for the morning commute tomorrow.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
