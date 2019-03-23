An overall great weekend look to be in store for us here in Mid-Michigan. A minor bump will be possible in the forecast finishing out the second half of Sunday.
A great start to the week is looking good as well.
We break down your forecast below!
Tonight
Skies will remain clear this evening into tonight with sunset occurring around 7:51 PM.
Temperatures will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s overnight into Sunday morning.
On top of having a clear night, due to a solar eruption earlier this week, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible here in Michigan. Click here for more information!
Sunday
Sunshine greets us again early Sunday morning, but clouds will begin to increase over the course of the day.
The chance for a few rain showers with a few wet snowflakes will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves throughout Mid-Michigan from the north. The best chance to see any precipitation looks to stay south of the Tri-Cities. We will continue to monitor it. No major accumulations will result from this activity. Most of the day should remain dry.
Pleasantly mild temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the weekend; high temperatures look to reach around 50 Sunday.
Any isolated rain or wet snowflakes will quickly dissipate into the overnight hours as High Pressure looks to settle back into Mid-Michigan to start off the week.
Lows Sunday night will be down into the low 20s.
Early Week
We start off the week on a cooler note but very sunny. Monday throughout Wednesday we expect mostly sunny conditions with High Pressure continuing to stay in control.
Temperatures will start off a touch cooler Monday and Tuesday; only reaching into the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday and beyond looks to return back to the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
