Meteorological Spring may technically be here, but Mother Nature is still very much in a wintry mood.
Snow chances will be possible into the extended forecast along with some arctic air returning.
We break it down below!
Tonight
Quiet conditions carry on into this evening and overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries aren't out of the question but this doesn't look to accumulate to anything.
Temperatures will be falling throughout the 20s this evening. Lows tonight will be dipping down into the teens.
Sunday
It looks like most areas will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday as a system is expected to pass south of us through the Ohio Valley. More chances for some flurries or an isolated lake effect snow shower isn't out of the question. Most areas look to stay dry.
If you're traveling south into Indiana and Ohio and beyond, expect snowfall accumulations to be higher in that region.
Highs on Sunday will drop back down into the 20s as another surge of arctic air will be knocking on the door going into the beginning of the week.
