Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week. Here's to a hopefully relaxing weekend!
It was a beautiful end to the traditional workweek and it appears we'll kick off the weekend on a pretty nice note for Saturday. But the lack of rain for much of the area lingers in the background, with Moderate Drought conditions still apparent in the Thumb and Abnormally Dry conditions elsewhere.
For those hoping for a good soaking, there appears to be a beneficial rain on the way for at least parts of the area tonight.
Today & Tonight
Despite that chance, we expect wet weather chances to remain low for much of your Saturday. During the daylight period, we're not expecting much more than a stray shower. As we get farther into the afternoon, it might be worth checking in with the radar once in awhile, but the chances are much better late tonight.
Expect much of the day to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with an increasing cloud trend as the afternoon and evening progress. Temperatures should manage the upper 70s to low 80s for most areas again today. Winds will remain out of the east northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Scattered showers will gradually become more common the farther into the evening we go, so if you're out and about this evening, the umbrella might be handy just to be on the safe side. A more widespread rain is expected to be setting up overnight into Sunday morning.
Locally heavy rain is possible with that widespread rain tonight, with rainfall totals between 1-2" possible, and rainfall rates possibly reaching 1-2" per hour in the heaviest showers bringing a chance for some localized flooding.
Due to that threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Thumb, as well as our counties along I-69, and Saginaw and Bay counties. That watch goes into effect at 8 PM tonight.
Unfortunately, while confidence in the heavy rain threat is reasonably high, the exact location of the heaviest rain remains a bit unclear. It's possible the watch area could be trimmed down this afternoon as better forecast data becomes available, so stay tuned.
At this point, it appears the best chances for rainfall totals over 1" exist in the Thumb. Rainfall totals are expected to be lighter outside of the watch area as you go farther to the north and west.
Overnight lows will remain mild in the 60s tonight with the clouds and showers, with some mugginess to the air with all the moisture around.
Sunday
The most consistent rain on Sunday is expected to fall during the morning hours, so while the 7-Day forecast may say 80%, just know that those chances are mainly for the morning hours.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may redevelop in the afternoon, but on a more hit & miss scale. Highs will be cooler on Sunday with mostly 70s expected.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of Sunday, but it's not impossible for a little late day sun to break out before the sun sets tomorrow night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
