Winter is officially here! While no major snow storm look to arrive in time for Christmas, a few chances for some light snow will be possible.
We explain below!
Saturday & Sunday
Some snow from last night will make some roads slick into this morning; especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Be cautious out on your morning drive.
The good news is dry conditions will prevail throughout the entire day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will even allow some occasional breaks of sunshine through. High temperatures going into this afternoon will be staying chilly in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be staying out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s.
Mostly cloudy will carry into the evening and overnight hours. Our next clipper system will begin to move into the region overnight giving way to another round of scattered snow showers into Sunday. Lows will be down into the mid 20s.
Scattered light snow showers will be periodic throughout the day on Sunday. Nothing more than a dusting of accumulation is expected. Some lake effect from Saturday night could have some areas farther north and west receiving closer to an inch of snow.
High temperatures again look to reach into the low to mid 30s.
Christmas
Time for some tough honesty. Chances of a white Christmas are looking very low this year. We'll see a few leftover snow showers during the morning on Christmas Eve. Aside from some lingering slick spots, travel that day is looking to stay in good shape. Highs remain in the low to mid 30s.
We'll wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Day, and while we're almost certainly not going to have the required 1" of snow on the ground to make it an official White Christmas, the weather could still add a festive touch. A few flurries will be possible, maybe just enough to put the finishing touch on the view from your window.
Wishing you safe travels, a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
