Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Clouds were a bit stubborn to start yesterday, but it was nice to see the clearing as the day went along, giving us a beautiful evening. It looks like more of the same is on the way to start today, but showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon.
Today & Tonight
Skies will start clear this morning, with no threat of rain expected for the morning commutes. Temperatures are a bit cooler too with mostly 50s out the door.
With dry conditions expected through lunchtime, we should be able to warm up fast into the 70s again this afternoon, joined by tolerable levels of humidity and a northwesterly wind about 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Shortly after lunchtime, around 1-2 PM, scattered showers and thunderstorms should begin popping up and once they do, chances will run through the evening before coverage diminishes shortly after sunset.
With the scattered coverage, cancelling any evening plans is unnecessary at the moment, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on things if you'll be out and about tonight.
No severe weather is expected, but some small hail is possible in any stronger cells that develop, along with a few stronger wind gusts.
Once storms diminish, skies should begin clearing out again and we'll stay quiet through the overnight period. Expect lows to land in the 50s once again, with the possibility of some patchy fog developing, especially in areas that see rain this afternoon.
