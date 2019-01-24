Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Our nasty system from Tuesday night and Wednesday has now moved out and things should be a bit quieter this morning for the commute.
Despite the quiet start, our weather pattern stays active over the course of the seven day forecast, starting with our next round of snow later today. This round however, isn't expected to be quite as robust.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have fallen into the 20s area wide this morning and with any residual moisture left over from any rain yesterday, there could be some slick areas on your morning drive.
This is especially true on side streets and less traveled roads, along with bridges and other elevated road surfaces.
Beyond any icy patches, we're pretty quiet through the morning drive today and should remain dry in most areas through lunchtime.
Snow showers are expected to develop this afternoon and evening and continue overnight. Accumulations should remain manageable around 1" or less for most, with spotty areas here and there going slightly higher with any heavier or more persistent bursts.
However, with winds picking up later on visibility could be reduced in some of the snow showers and with temperatures below freezing slick roads are certainly on the table.
Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the single digits to low teens, with wind chills falling below 0 for Friday morning's commute.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.