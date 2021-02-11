Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the second half and your weekend is just around the corner.
It's been a quiet stretch the last few days, and most of today should be as well, but our chances for snow return as soon as this afternoon for some, while another chance returns later tonight.
And the cold weather? Yeah, that's not going anywhere either.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, plan for similar temperatures as we've seen on recent mornings. Most of our temperatures are in the single numbers, with wind chills falling below zero at times. No doubt, it's cold, so plan accordingly. Skies are fairly clear, so no wet weather should be around as we start the day.
High temperatures won't be helped much by the sun today, with highs jumping only into the teens this afternoon. With a wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the north northeast, which will keep wind chills much cooler.
While most areas stay dry during the daylight hours today, lake-effect snow will be possible in the Thumb and our counties north of the Saginaw Bay near Lake Huron this afternoon and evening. Lake-effect clouds will also be more common in these areas, even if snow doesn't fall, while areas inland continue enjoying the sun.
Late this evening, our next round of "system" snow will return to the area with a disturbance passing through late tonight into tomorrow morning. This round of snow will be on the lighter side, but will be enough to re-coat some area roads, so be aware of that possibility.
As far as accumulations go, from tonight through 7 AM Friday, we expect most areas to pick up 1" or less away from the lakeshore with our system snow tonight. Areas closer to Lake Huron where lake-effect persists, could pick up generally between 1-4" of snow. As always, some locally higher amounts will be possible if lake-effect really picks up or persists over a given area.
It's not impossible to achieve snowfall rates that get close to 1" per hour, especially overnight into tomorrow morning in areas north of the Saginaw Bay.
Overnight lows will be chilly once again, settling into the single digits and low teens by Friday morning. The morning commute Friday could be tricky in areas near the lakeshore where snow likely will continue into the overnight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!

