Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the week ahead is just as nice.
It was a quiet weekend in Mid-Michigan with just a bit of snow on Sunday, following a dry start on Saturday. As we kick off a brand new workweek, it appears that quiet trend will continue before things get a bit more active late this week and this upcoming weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you shouldn't have any weather-related issues for the morning drive today. Temperatures are running in the teens and 20s, with a breezy northeasterly wind keeping wind chills much cooler in the teens and single digits.
Although mostly cloudy skies will be around a good chunk of the day, it's not out of the question to see a few breaks in the clouds from time to time. Even so, we expect our temperatures to be locked into the 20s to around 30 for highs this afternoon. That breezy northeasterly wind should continue through today, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Dry weather is expected to hold right through this evening and overnight, with clouds possibly breaking up a bit in places (best chance along US-127). With winds not dying off completely, we should see lows settle primarily in the teens into Tuesday morning.
Looking Ahead
The first part of this week should be quiet, with a chance for a bit more sun to break through at times Tuesday, with the best chance for more widespread sunshine coming on Wednesday as high pressure settles in overhead.
Our next system arrives on Thursday around the evening hours and will push through into our Friday. This system will be our focus for much of these next few days, with all precipitation types possible (rain, mix, and snow). With temperatures playing a critical role, it's far too early to be specific, but keep an eye on the forecast the next few days.
Beyond that system, we may get our first true Arctic air mass of the season heading into the weekend. It's possible this weekend, especially late weekend, that highs could struggle to break 20 or be stuck in the teens.
If that weren't enough, that cold air will likely lead to plenty of opportunities for lake-effect snow. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
