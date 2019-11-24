Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great, perhaps shortened, workweek ahead.
It was great to see the sunshine across Mid-Michigan over the weekend, but as we get set to move through Thanksgiving week, it doesn't appear that we'll be quite as lucky. The first part of the workweek is expected to be fairly quiet, before our next storm system moves in toward the middle of the week.
Today & Tonight
As for today, we had a few showers pass through during the overnight period but it looks as though anything left over is making its final push through the area early this morning. Beyond some wet roads left behind, we don't expect any major issues for the morning drive for most.
The only exception could be some of our northern areas where temperatures have fallen below freezing and we have a bit of fog, so freezing fog is a possibility in the far north.
Although we could see a bit of sunshine behind our departing disturbance, we do expect mostly cloudy conditions to fill back in later today. Additional rain chances the rest of the day are pretty slim, however, with only isolated activity at best.
Highs will be coolest in the north with lower to middle 40s, with upper 40s to potentially low 50s in areas to the south and east. Winds out of the southwest will hover in the 5-15 mile per hour range with a few gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Dry conditions should continue to hold into the overnight period with lows expected to fall down into the lower and middle 30s.
Tuesday Night & Wednesday Storm System
Tuesday should be quiet during the daylight period and we actually may sneak in a bit of sunshine ahead of our next system that will be moving in toward the evening hours.
Showers will eventually break out and once they arrive, we'll be looking at a widespread rain through the night and into Wednesday morning. It's not out of the question we see a few thunderstorms pass through during this time as well.
With the area of low pressure passing by to our north and west, we should manage to stay on the warmer side of this system for most of the event, which should keep rain as our primary form of wet weather. However, if anything lingers Wednesday night we could see a brief period of mix and snow. If that occurs, we're not expecting anything of major impact at this time.
Rainfall totals from Tuesday night through Wednesday are currently expected to fall between 0.50 to 1.50". Higher amounts are expected as you go northwest, with the lightest amounts to the south and east.
In addition to the rainfall, our wind will start picking up late Tuesday night and will stay elevated through the day on Wednesday. Wind gusts could top out between 40-50 miles per hour during this time, which could lead to scattered power outages.
Wind advisories may be issued, so we'll keep you informed on those if that ends up being the case.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
