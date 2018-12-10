Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope you managed to enjoy some sunshine.
While clouds have been moving back into the picture overnight, our quiet weather pattern continues as we kick off a brand new workweek. And even though clouds have returned, sun may not be a complete stranger today.
Have a great start to the week!
Today & Tonight
Overnight clouds are providing a nice benefit, especially in the temperature department after a couple of chilly mornings over the weekend. Most of us are in the middle 20s this morning, unlike the teens of Saturday and Sunday.
We should warm up into the lower 30s at least this afternoon, with middle 30s entirely attainable. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 miles per hour, so wind chills won't be the worst we've seen.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start today, but at least a few breaks in the clouds should start showing themselves this afternoon. Those breaks may not be for everyone.
The overnight period should be quiet as well, with any gaps in the clouds gradually filling back in overnight. With those clouds and a continued southwest flow, we should manage to stay in the middle 20s late tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
