Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
After some cold wind chills and light snow Saturday, things will be slowly turning "warmer" for the end of the weekend along with some sunshine to boot!
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
It's a quiet and "warmer" day compared to Saturday.
We will dry out today from the light snow we received yesterday evening.
A good mix of sunshine within the clouds will be the theme throughout the day.
Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the low to middle 30s.
Winds will still be a touch breezy out of the west around 5-15 mph. No where near as strong as Saturday.
Still be sure to dress for the cold wind chills all weekend.
Partly cloudy skies take us into the evening and overnight hours tonight.
Lows tonight will once again be much colder; down into the teens for most.
Early-Week
A dry morning commute will be accommodating those who still have to get back to school or work for President's Day. Temperatures will be cold starting off in the teens and 20s.
We're dry for the morning. A few rays of sun will be possible early on.
Clouds will be increasing into the afternoon ahead of our next system which looks to arrive Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
Precipitation types are going to be a bit tricky with this system. A bit more warm air from the south will be in play.
Temperatures initially look to support snow for the region Monday evening. The change over from snow to rain looks to happen quickly going into early Tuesday morning from south to north.
Folks north of M-55 look to stay mainly snow at this point in the forecast.
Areas from M-55 south to around M-46 and the northern section of the Thumb look to see mostly snow before a brief change over to rain early Tuesday.
South of M-46 closer to I-69 is looking like a shorter window of snow early on before seeing a faster change over to rain around midnight.
Snow totals aren't expected to be too impressive with precipitation expected to change over from snow to rain for most across the region. Better chances for any snow accumulations look to stay confined from the Tri-Cities, northern Thumb, and areas north.
Remember, ANY small changes in the location of the mixing line, track of the storm itself, and temperature profiles will be the key differences whether you receive more rain or snow in your backyard.
We will release our thoughts on snowfall totals later this evening after another round of new data is received into the weather center. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
