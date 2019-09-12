Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great day and are enjoying a break from some of the active weather we've seen the last few days.
Don't get used to the quiet weather as our next system will be moving in to close out the workweek, with showers and storms set to move across the region at times during our Friday.
This Evening & Overnight
Everything should remain quiet but cloudy through your evening drive and any outdoor plans tonight.
Temperatures haven't moved much today and we don't expect a huge drop tonight, we'll be in the 60s much of the evening with 50s becoming more common after the sun goes down and overnight.
Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight too, with lows landing in the 50s.
Friday
We expect most of the overnight to be dry, but showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible the closer we get to daybreak on Friday.
Once the rain returns in the morning, while it won't be a constant all day thing, the chances will run through the evening hours as a cold front will need to clear the area.
During the afternoon hours, we should see high temperatures manage to jump into the middle and upper 70s between the rain.
It's possible that any of the storms that develop in the afternoon could be on the strong to severe side as well. The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted a Marginal Risk area for most of the TV5 viewing area.
The main hazard associated with strong storms on Friday will be damaging wind gusts, however it does appear that we may see a non-zero chance for a spin-up tornado once again.
The good news? We should be wrapped up with the rain in most areas (outside of the eastern Thumb) by high school football games tomorrow night. Even in the Thumb, the rain should be reserved for the early parts of the game, ending hopefully by halftime.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.