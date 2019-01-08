Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
After a messy day on Monday, things have quieted down quite a bit around Mid-Michigan this morning, but that break will be short lived. Our next round of rain and snow showers will be passing through today, mainly this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
Your morning commute shouldn't be quite as challenging this morning at least, but if you had some slick roads still last evening, there may still be a few spots here and there that are a bit icy.
A few school closings remain this morning and you can check those out on our School Closings page.
Temperatures are pretty mild to start today, ranging from the middle 30s in our northern counties to upper 30s and low 40s elsewhere.
These temperatures will likely stay fairly steady through the morning and early afternoon before falling this evening as cold air moves into the region. Highs should be a few degrees on either side of 40 this afternoon.
Rain showers may show themselves as soon as 9 AM or so this morning, but better chances will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. Most areas should start as rain before we see a gradual transition back to snow.
Accumulations, if any, should remain minor in most areas (under 1"). There could be a few spots here and there that reach toward an inch.
Snow showers should wind down toward the midnight hour, with only isolated chances overnight. Lows should settle into the middle 20s tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
