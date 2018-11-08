Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
As we work through our Thursday, things should be pretty quiet. But changes are lurking right around the corner with our first Winter Weather Advisories of the season being issued already for tomorrow morning.
While it won't be a huge snowfall, this will be the first of the season for many, so patience at times on the roads tomorrow is definitely a good idea.
Today & Tonight
As far as our weather goes today, things will be pretty tame. We expect dry conditions throughout the day, but our temperatures will remain chilly.
Later this afternoon, expectations are for a mostly cloudy sky, which will likely cap our temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s for the most part through today.
Things will remain quiet for much of the night with a bulk of the overnight period dry. However chances will start ramping up a bit toward daybreak tomorrow. If you leave the house early, before 7 AM, you may be okay, but be sure to keep an eye on the forecast.
Friday
Our First Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 1 AM for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella and run through 7 PM on Friday night. If any additional advisories are issued, we'll let you know about them.
Snow will begin quickly toward 7 AM and onward, and while we acknowledge the ground is warm, the snowfall rates may be heavy enough at times to briefly coat the roads.
Once arriving, periods of snow will continue through the evening, tapering off toward the overnight period into more of a scattered coverage, before eventually pulling away Saturday morning.
When all is said and done 1-2" of snow looks reasonable for most. However, with the warm ground, a lot of that will compact and may not look like 1-2" on the ground. There could be a few isolated areas that pick up close to 3".
It's also important to know that areas near the Lake Huron shoreline may see lower totals with the warmer influence from the water.
This snow probabilities map shows where the best chances are for 2" of snow or more will fall from 7 AM Friday through 7 AM Saturday.
Find out when we get a break from the wet weather in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
