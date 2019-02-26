Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope it's a wonderful day ahead.
After a windy weekend, things finally calmed down a bit on Monday. While more of the same is on the way for Tuesday with another quiet day ahead,, Mother Nature is set to bring us our next round of winter as we get set to close out the month of February.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from 9 PM Tuesday through 3 PM Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
A little light snow has been around at times through the overnight, but that snow is quickly coming to an end as the commutes get underway.
Accumulations have been pretty minor, but there could be a coating out on some area roads, so just be mindful of that.
Temperatures are in the single numbers to mid teens this morning, with wind chills running in the single numbers for our coldest locations. We don't expect much of a warm up today with highs this afternoon in the teens and low 20s.
Skies will largely be mostly cloudy, but some sunshine from time to time is not out of the question.
Clouds gradually increase this evening and overnight, with snow arriving at its earliest around 9-10 PM, gradually picking up overnight into the Wednesday morning drive.
Wednesday
Plan for some extra travel time on Wednesday morning's commute as snow will continue picking up throughout the morning. Expectations are for widespread snow by 7 AM, if not earlier.
With temperatures falling into the teens and single digits by tomorrow morning, this snow won't have much trouble sticking to the roads, so some slick areas are entirely on the table.
Snow will stick around through the morning, before gradually tapering off in the afternoon and early evening, ending by 6-7 PM.
Thankfully this time around, our winds should stay pretty light during the day on Wednesday.
When all is said and done, snow accumulations look fairly uniform for the entire region. Most areas should pick up between 3-5" of snow, with some locally higher amounts near 6" possible.
After snow comes to an end Wednesday evening, it looks like we'll have a chance to quiet down a bit on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows into Thursday morning are expected to fall into the teens.
