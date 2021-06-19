Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
While most of Fathers' Day is looking dry, our next chances for showers and t-storms will move in Sunday evening into Monday morning. Some looking to be strong to severe.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
We will dry out and being clearing out past dinnertime this evening, with the rest of the evening looking nice! Any outdoor plans for the later evening and early overnight hours are looking good weather wise.
Despite the showers and storms earlier today, tonight is actually looking quite comfortable! Lows will settle into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some 40s farther north will be likely.
Chances for patchy fog to develop will be possible overnight into Sunday morning.
Fathers' Day/First Day of Summer
Father's Day and your first day of summer are looking good during most of the daytime hours! We start the day with some fog early on along with some sunshine.
Temperatures will still manage the mid 80s tomorrow because we will have good sunshine in the morning, but also because we will catch the warm sector of this system. Expect the humidity to increase throughout the day too.
Clouds will build in during the afternoon, but any rain and storms look to hold off until the later afternoon and evening hours. The best timing at the moment is around 4-10 PM.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal Risk (1/5) and Slight Risk (2/5) issued for most of the region Sunday evening and overnight.
Chance for isolated to scattered strong to severe storms will be on the table. Main hazards will include strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Be sure to stay weather-aware and check in on our interactive radar right here. Any active weather alerts can be found here
On top of this, we officially say hello to astronomical summer on Sunday at 11:31 PM. Remember that Meteorological summer started back on June 1st. Here's a quick overview of the differences.
With any forecast, stay tuned for updates on-air, online, and on your smartphone.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
