Thursday's weather was about as perfect as you can get in late-June, but things will take a bumpier turn late Friday.
Tonight
Mostly sunny skies this evening will remain clear as we move into our Thursday night. The weather will be perfect for any outdoor activities this evening, and for comfortable sleeping overnight.
Low temperatures will take a dip to the middle and upper 50s again, with a WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Friday will begin on a pleasant-enough note. Mostly sunny skies will take us through the first half of the day, but a passing warm front will bring increasing clouds in after midday. Not only that, we'll see hotter and more humid conditions return, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s in the afternoon.
That heat and humidity will set the stage for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms that will roll in during the evening. Isolated storms will be possible as early as 4:00 PM, but the main window of activity looks to be between 5:00 PM and 2:00 AM. Damaging winds will again be the primary concern, much like the storms we experienced two weeks ago, but the storms could also produce large hail. Torrential downpours are likely, with an inch or more of rain possible in heavier storms. This could lead to localized flooding into Friday night.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of Mid-Michigan to an enhanced risk (numerous) of severe weather, with a slight risk (scattered) remaining in place for the rest of the region. A low chance for an isolated tornado also exists, but straight-line wind damage will be the more likely problem.
