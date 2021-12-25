Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan, Merry Christmas! The First Warn 5 Weather Team wishes you and yours a wonderful day filled with cheer!
After a wet, foggy start to Christmas morning, skies will begin to clear and dry out for the rest of the weekend.
However, we're tracking a few systems to start the new week Monday.
Here's the latest!
Christmas Day - Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Behind a passing cold front, drier air will begin to move in from the northwest. Most of Mid-Michigan is expected to stay dry going into tonight. There could be a few flurries and/or snow showers north of Roscommon at worst.
Temperatures behind the passing cold front will have numbers falling going into the evening, dropping into the 30s the evening hours.
Quiet, yet chilly conditions take us into the overnight hours. We'll have variably cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s. A northwest wind will prevail at 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Some refreezing is going to be possible in the morning with temperatures starting off below freezing. Patchy fog development will also be on the table for the morning hours. Nothing as widespread as last night is anticipated.
Eventually, temperatures will reach the mid 30s by the afternoon.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies look to be the theme into the afternoon. Overall, not a bad travel day at all!
Clouds will increase going into the evening hours and overnight into Monday morning ahead of the next system looking to track into Mid-Michigan.
Lows will drop back into the 20s, so any precipitation is expected to start as snow or a wintry mix going into Monday morning.
Messy Monday
Another low pressure system is set to track through the Great Lakes and provide messy weather to start the workweek. Precipitation chances will be largely focused during the morning hours, although some remnants could linger into the afternoon.
The event will start as snow with temperatures below freezing, but warmer air rushing in from the south will transition the snow over to a wintry mix and eventually rain and some drizzle.
The biggest impact here will be the possibility of mixed precipitation or freezing rain on the transition line between rain and snow. Any freezing rain or icing will surely bring travel impacts and longer commute times on Monday morning. Current data shows some locations in Mid-Michigan could receive up to 0.10" of ice.
The remainder of the day after the rain and snow leaves is looking dry, just mostly cloudy into the afternoon and early evening. One thing to note, a temperature shift of only a degree or two could be the difference between any location seeing predominantly snow or rain.
As always, stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
