Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope you enjoyed the warmth while it was here.
Our weather is coming back down to Earth today, with normal January weather returning to the area. We're going from the 50s in some spots yesterday to the 20s today.
Thankfully, we'll get a quiet weather day and we should get some sun back in the mix.
Today & Tonight
We're still pretty cloudy this morning and that's kept temperatures pretty mild in the 30s from the Tri-Cities on southward.
Our northern counties have dropped into the 20s already, and we expect the rest of the area to follow suit shortly.
As temperatures drop, any remaining moisture on area roads will have a chance to freeze, so be conscious of that on your morning travels today, especially as the morning goes along.
We've already achieved our high for the day at midnight, but expect temperatures to rebound slightly with mostly middle and upper 20s this afternoon.
Skies should feature at least partial sunshine after the morning clouds break up a bit, and we'll stay that way through the early evening before clouding up again overnight. Lows fall into the teens and 20s.
Eventually, a wintry mix will develop after midnight, which will bring the chance for a variety of precip types into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow will all be possible overnight into the commute time tomorrow.
We'll have a separate article on this later this morning with more specific details. In in interim, plan for some extra travel time for your Wednesday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
