Some welcome quiet weather will carry us into Tuesday, as we go on another roller coaster ride this week.
Overnight
With a small region of high pressure settling in over the Great Lakes, winds will ease and skies will continue to clear overnight. The lack of insulation from clouds will allow our temperatures to take a sharp dip into the 20s. Expect lows in the mid 20s around the Tri-Cities and I-69, with lower 20s north and west. Little in the way of wind chill at least thanks to a minimal SSW wind.
Tuesday/Wednesday
It should be a quiet day on Tuesday, with dry weather expected as lake-effect finally comes to an end. Skies will feature some sunshine in the morning, and similar to Monday, we'll likely see an increase in cloud cover into the afternoon hours.
Overall expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday.
Winds will take a more southerly turn on Tuesday, which should bring temperatures back into the lower and middle 40s by the afternoon.
Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures rebounding back into the 50s for day will bring along the chance for plain rain showers.
