Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a pleasant start to the week overall, with just a few showers passing through some of our eastern areas yesterday afternoon and evening. Outside of that, we had plenty of sunshine and comfortable summer temperatures.
Changes will be coming to the forecast for the rest of this week, but your Tuesday should be fairly quiet before that occurs.
Today & Tonight
Areas of fog are possible as you head out the door today, and some of those pockets could be locally dense. Otherwise, skies are fairly clear overhead with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute. Humidity levels are still low this morning.
Once the fog clears, we should be in for another day with sunshine, with only some fair weather clouds redeveloping this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s in most areas this afternoon with 70s possible near the lakeshore.
Humidity levels will creep up a bit more today but won't reach miserable levels, joined by a light southerly wind. If you want to head to the beach, swimming conditions should be in great shape!
Although we had showers yesterday in spots, that doesn't appear to be the case today, so any evening plans outdoors should be just fine tonight. Sunset is around 8:35 PM, and temperatures will be in the 70s most of the evening.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, with some patchy fog developing once again with a light wind. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
Unsettled This Week, No Washouts Expected
With our old friend humidity returning for the remainder of the week, and some heat returning with the 80s, we'll have daily chances for storms through Friday with the heat of the afternoon and early evening.
No organized storm systems are expected, so while the chance exists daily for storms, the coverage is expected to be hit or miss, and you may get lucky (or unlucky depending on your viewpoint) and not see a drop of rain through Friday.
With very little wind aloft to work with, those who do see a storm may see a very slow moving storm which could lead to locally heavy rain. Otherwise no severe weather is expected.
Our best chance appears to be on Saturday with the passage of a cold front, but even then, the coverage of storms appears to be scattered and not an all day event.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
