Drizzle lingered around much of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and even in areas that avoided that, clouds were locked in all day long. Things should improve at least a little bit for your Thursday, but our next chance of rain looms late tonight and Friday.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, it appears we're pretty much free from the drizzle of yesterday as no reporting stations are reporting any precipitation. If any spots still remain at this point, they're very isolated. Skies are still filled with clouds, but we should be less dreary this morning.
Temperatures are running mild for the season in the 40s and 50s this morning and with that warm start, we should be able to reach the middle and upper 50s this afternoon, even with the clouds. Winds today will be out of the east around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.
Rain returns tonight, but we're not expecting anything to move in until very late in the evening, with most of the activity holding off until after midnight. If you want to be outside this evening, you should be just fine.
The closer you get to midnight, the more you'll have to be aware of showers possibilities, and even more so overnight. Showers will be a bit more widespread into the Friday morning commute, so it could be another wet start.
Overnight lows remain mild in the middle 40s to around 50.
Friday
Occasional showers will last through much of the day on Friday. While it isn't expected to rain every second of the day, chances will be there through the evening hours.
Severe weather is not expected and these showers shouldn't be extremely heavy, but their persistence through the day, will bring measurable rain once again. Luckily it won't be quite as much as our events recently, with most areas picking up 0.50" or less by the time rain comes to an end on Saturday.
For Friday evening plans, especially high school football, plan for at least the possibility of a shower. Although again, it may not rain every second.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but still manage the 50s around most of the area. With clouds sticking around, temperatures should stay fairly steady through Friday evening, too.
Saturday & Sunday
A few showers may linger early Saturday, but most of the rain should be winding down through the first half of the day, especially in our western and northwestern locations.
Skies will be a bit more stubborn to clear, but we should manage a much drier second half of the day. If there is an area where showers may linger longer than we'd like, the far eastern sections of the Thumb would be that place.
Highs on Saturday will reach into the 50s and we may see a bit of sun here and there for the afternoon. Like the earlier end to the showers, the best chances for cloud breaks would be to the west.
Better chances for sun exist on Sunday, especially early in the day. And we're not concerned about rain to close out the weekend.
Halloween should cooperate with any activities, and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon, and likely will stay in the 50s during Trick-Or-Treat times.
