Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you have been enjoying the quiet conditions to finish out the weekend. It sure is hot out there though, and that heat isn't going anywhere through Monday!
Tornado Confirmation
Thus far, the National Weather Service has only confirmed one tornado in the TV5 viewing area. The confirmed tornado was from the Clayton Township storm. More details about this storm, as well as findings from the National Weather Service survey, can be found right here.
Tonight
Our quiet Sunday conditions continue into the overnight hours tonight. I recommend getting outside if you can this evening to enjoy! Clear skies will allow lows to settle comfortably into the lowers 60s, with some upper 50 readings in our rural and northern locations by daybreak Monday. With that, areas of patchy fog are possible again Monday morning ... just something to look out for as your head out the door tomorrow morning! Also, we will get just a little bit of a break from the humidity tonight with dew point temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s.
Monday
We do Sunday all over again Monday, but possible just a touch warmer! Highs will reach the upper 80s, with a few 90 degree readings possible. Your car thermometer will surely read 90+ ... in all, it's going to be another hot one! Plenty of sunshine will fill our skies with just a few passing clouds here-and-there throughout the day. A light-to-moderate wind will persist out of the west at around 5 to 15 mph. Humidity levels should also stay fairly comfortable Monday. It will be a little noticeable, but nowhere near the soupiness of Saturday.
More Rain Chances Tuesday Through Thursday
Some rain and thunderstorms will come into the area during the Tuesday through Thursday timeframe, although these will likely be more of a hit-or-miss fashion. A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with this rain activity just bubbling up along the front due to the upward forcing. Past that, next weekend is looking dry at the moment with mostly sunny skies and average late-July temperatures!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
