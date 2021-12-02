Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Quiet weather has settled in the last few days and we've been a bit warmer at times too. But as we get ready to close out the workweek and head into the weekend, colder air settles back in and we'll keep an eye on our next storm system coming in on Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, most areas won't have anything to worry about with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills aren't too bad either, with a light wind only making the "real feel" a few degrees cooler.
A weak system passing mostly through southwest lower Michigan may be able to clip some of our southwestern zones near Gratiot and Shiawassee counties with some light snow, but that chance is fairly small. Even if it does occur, that snow would be light with minimal accumulation.
Mostly cloudy skies should last through the day, with highs only moving a few degrees from our early morning temperatures. We'll be in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon, with a light southwesterly wind.
Beyond a flurry, we should be dry going through the evening hours tonight with skies breaking up a bit overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Saturday
The start of the weekend Saturday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine, our best chance of that over the next several days. So if you need to run those holiday errands or if you haven't put the Christmas lights up on the house, you should have a great day to do so.
Highs are still expected to be in the middle to upper 30s, similar to Friday, but our winds will be a bit stronger out of the west northwest with some occasional gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Dry weather will continue through Saturday evening before our next chance of wet weather rolls in on Sunday.
Sunday
An area of low pressure is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Sunday into Monday, with the track of the low itself expected to pass by to the north of Mid-Michigan. This will keep us on the "warm" side of the system, which will allow rain to be involved as this system passes through.
However, before the warm air arrives, we may have a shot at some light snow or mix as the initial push of precipitation moves in on Sunday morning when temperatures are still cool. Once that round passes us by, we may see a bit of a quiet period around midday before the next push of precipitation comes during the afternoon and evening.
Ahead of that push, temperatures will have a chance to reach into the lower and middle 40s from the Tri-Cities to the south toward I-69. North of there, middle to upper 30s look more plausible.
With those 40s, those areas will have a chance for rain much of the time, with a bit more mix and snow the farther north you go toward M-55. Most of this should be snow, but there are hints a small period of freezing rain could occur.
Once a cold front moves through the area late Sunday, cold air will take over and transition everything over to snow late Sunday night and Monday morning. It's still a bit too early to talk accumulation, but areas closer to M-55 may be able to pick up a few inches.
As always, we'll keep you posted through the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
