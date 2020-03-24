Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
As soon as snow arrived, it made a quick exit and much of our snow pack, if not all of it, was gone by the end of the day on Monday. Whatever's left at this point won't last much longer with some spring-like warmth sticking around the next few days.
Today & Tonight
For those still taking a morning drive, smooth driving conditions are expected once again. Beyond a little patchy fog, everything has dried out and temperatures are running in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Skies are expected to largely be mostly cloudy today, but some clearer patches may develop here and there. Regardless, dry weather is expected to hold through the day today. Winds will be light out of the east southeast, roughly 5 to 10 mph.
High temperatures will be held back by the cloud cover a bit, but should still manage a landing spot in the lower 40s to upper 40s. Areas near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay could be the exception in the 30s.
Mostly cloudy conditions will continue through this evening and overnight. Lows shouldn't fall too far thanks to the extensive cloud cover and land in the same territory as the last few days in the upper 20s to low 30s.
It's worth noting, any gaps in the clouds overnight may lead to a little patchy fog here and there.
Wednesday
Skies will likely feature a bit of cloud cover to start the day Wednesday, but conditions are expected to improve as the day goes along. Expect increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon hours.
With the added sunshine and a southerly wind flow, expect temperatures to respond nicely into the 50s for the afternoon hours.
Wednesday is expected to be the nicest day of this week so be sure to take advantage and get some fresh air!
Unsettled Thursday - Sunday
Rain chances return to the forecast into Thursday morning as a cold front moves in and Thursday's showers will kick off an unsettled pattern into the weekend. It's important to know, there will be some dry time in between rounds of rain, so this won't be a constant rain.
Thursday's showers are expected to be mostly a morning thing and we should stay dry for the most part on Thursday afternoon and much of Thursday evening.
We will be keeping an eye on a system passing by to our south Thursday night and Friday. The placement of this system is still wiggling around a bit, but it's not out of the question it may get close enough to brush the area late Thursday night and early Friday.
The best rain chances for the weekend come late Friday night into Saturday as a stronger storm system is set to move through the region. As this system passes through, we're expected to be on the warm side, which should allow for any precipitation to fall as rain. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
That system will pull away from us early Sunday, and as cooler air wraps in on the backside of the low, we could see a bit of a mix before precipitation ends entirely. The second half of Sunday looks dry.
Of course, we're still days away from all of this, so timing adjustments and specifics will become more clear as the week goes along. Regardless, know you'll need to plan your fresh air time around some wet weather at times late this week and the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
