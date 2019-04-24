Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Wednesday was beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures. Hopefully you enjoyed it because rain chances are nearby.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
It's going to be a quiet weather night with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures for most will be in the 40s by Thursday morning.
Thursday
Thursday morning expect only a few clouds around the area. We will start the day with sunshine and it will stick around through the early afternoon hours. Around lunchtime clouds will start to move in gradually ahead of our next disturbance. We will have a small chance for a few pop up rain showers during the evening hours, before more rain rolls in Thursday night.
Afternoon high temperatures Thursday will climb into the middle and upper 60s. Some areas may reach 70 degrees, by the time the day is done.
