Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend. Here's to a great start to the workweek.
We're in store for some great fall weather for much of this week!
Only one minor rain chance to talk about this week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
It should be a beautiful evening for anything you have planned outdoors!
Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s much of the evening until the sunset occurs. Sunset time tonight is around 7:09 PM.
Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly compared to last night.
Winds from the southwest are expected to keep temperatures a few notches warmer tonight.
Lows should settle in the middle 40s for most.
Tuesday
We begin the morning with more rays of sunshine. Temperatures starting in the 40s.
We slowly increase the cloud cover throughout the day. Still expect to observe plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Highs for Tuesday will be even warmer; mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Warming Up This Week
We're expecting multiple days in the 60s this week and after a brief dip on Thursday.
It appears we'll have a chance at making a run toward 70 by the time the Friday and Saturday time frame roll around.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
