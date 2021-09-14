Severe storms made another appearance on Tuesday afternoon, but we can breathe easier for the rest of the week!
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight behind the storms, but the passage of the cold front will usher in some more comfortable air. Lows will settle back into the mid 50s, with humidity levels dropping once again. The cooler air may lead to patchy fog, so be prepared for changes in visibility if you will be on the road overnight into Wednesday morning!
Wednesday
Aside from some patchy fog, Wednesday will set out on a pleasant note. You'll need a light jacket on your way out the door in the morning, but shouldn't need it by the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to returning sunshine, as high temperatures climb into the mid 70s.
Mostly clear skies will continue on Wednesday night, with cooler lows falling into the low 50s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
