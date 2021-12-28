Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! Much quieter weather is around as we start off the day, but another round of snow and wintry mix will be back on the table during the latter parts of today.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we're back to mostly cloudy skies and it won't take long for complete overcast to settle back in. Temperatures are running in from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. A westerly wind between 5 to 15 mph will become light and variable for the remainder of the day, but it's making it feel like the teens and lower 20s this morning. Highs this afternoon will rise to lower and middle 30s.
An area of low pressure tracking into the central Plains by midday today will pick up some energy from a weakening system over Texas. It will then head for the Great Lakes, pushing a wave of snow in across the region late-afternoon, beginning around the time of the evening commute. Temperatures slightly above freezing at the onset of the snow will allow for some wintry mix, but this event is expected to predominantly be snowfall. This snow will continue to become more widespread by the evening, but will eventually begin to taper off to snow showers for the rest of the night. Temperatures will gradually rise overnight by a few degrees, but with them being right around freezing some wintry mix will come back into the picture.
Expect some light, slushy accumulations by the time the bulk of the snow winds down with a general 1"-2" of snow possible. This will depend on exactly how much rain mixes in, so we're likely to see some variability from location to location. Locally higher totals above 2" are possible along the M-55 corridor where temperatures will be more favorable for an all-snow event.
Lows tonight will settle to near 30 degrees, but early. Numbers will gradually rise by a few degrees overnight to around the middle 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.
Wednesday
Some rain and snow will linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the daytime will be dry! Clouds will also break apart a bit, but mostly cloudy skies is going to be the theme through the day. High temperatures will be slightly milder Wednesday with upper 30s in the cards for most. A southwest breeze will prevail at 10 to 20 mph.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
