Good Wednesday evening! We hope you had an easier day today than Tuesday and hope anyone still affected by the ice can continue to clean up.
Beyond some scattered snow showers and flurries, it's been a much easier day, but also much colder for some. Roads appear to be in better shape, at least the main ones, and hopefully more side streets and neighborhoods improve soon, too.
Quiet weather extends into Thursday, but enjoy the break while you can. Our next round of winter weather returns quickly late Thursday evening.
This Evening & Overnight
Some lingering flurries or a light snow shower will be possible initially this evening, but should wind down over the next few hours. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy otherwise, with that trend continuing into the overnight hours.
Temperatures that are mostly in the teens this evening, will continue to fall into the single digits and low teens tonight. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight out of the north northeast, keeping wind chills in the single digits.
Thursday & Friday
Thursday will start on the quiet side, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected through the daylight hours. Temperatures will remain on the colder side tomorrow, with lower to middle 20s expected for highs.
Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with some gusts picking up to 20 miles per hour or so once we get closer to the traditional dinnertime hours and evening rush.
Snowfall will eventually start moving back into our southern locations near Genesee, Gratiot, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties around 8-9 PM (current projections) and move northward through the night. Snow will become widespread for a few hours into the Friday morning commute before it moves out of the area by lunchtime.
Generally, 1-4" of snow is expected for the entire TV5 viewing area, with the best chance for the high end potential near 3-4" found near the Tri-Cities and Thumb region southward. Areas north of there look just a touch lighter on the top end. Our full map is pictured below for reference.
Winter Weather Advisories are probably a good bet with this system, and while this is a standard Michigan snow that we see plenty during the winter, the timing during the morning drive and bus stops makes this worth paying attention to.
Plan on extra travel time as you start the day Friday, but improving conditions during the afternoon and evening as road crews catch up.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
