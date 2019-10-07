Good Monday afternoon! Hopefully you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to this week.
Sunday was beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures. More sun is on the way this week.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
This afternoon, most locations temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s. With the upper 50s expected in our coolest locations. There will be plenty of sunshine for today, so take advantage.
Tonight we can expect skies to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight should fall down into the 30s and 40s as we head into Tuesday morning, giving us a much cooler start tomorrow morning.
