Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You made it to the halfway point!
It's safe to say it hasn't been the greatest start to the workweek, with limited sunshine and plenty of dreariness with the fog and drizzle we've seen from time to time. However, it has been a little more "mild" this week and it looks like that continues today.
While the clouds aren't going anywhere, we are able to say goodbye to our drizzle threat today, so skies may not be quite as dreary.
Today & Tonight
Wet weather is not expected for the morning drive, but with plenty of lingering moisture and light wind, we've got a bit of fog to deal with this morning. While it doesn't appear to be overly dense, with temperatures below freezing in some spots, a bit of freezing fog isn't completely impossible.
Highs this afternoon should be similar to the last few days, topping out around the low 40s later today. Winds should remain light out of the west southwesterly direction.
Although it may not be quite as hazy and misty, clouds will remain stubborn through today so sunshine will once again be hard to come by for our Wednesday. Overnight we remain cloudy, but should avoid the rain until after daybreak Thursday.
Lows fall into the lower and middle 30s overnight, keeping us a bit warmer than we have been recently.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
